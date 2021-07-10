Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $148,000 Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $11,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $9,548,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,932,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,768,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.84 million, a P/E ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 2.12. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

