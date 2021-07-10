Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 17,704 Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.17% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMB opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

