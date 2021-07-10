Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

CAAP stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.