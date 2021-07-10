Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Shares of PENN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,253. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.