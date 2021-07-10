Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,091.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,890 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.5% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,895,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 2,125,117 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 928.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after buying an additional 1,763,069 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,161,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,187,189. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

