Oasis Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Yatsen accounts for about 0.4% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,866,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 1,821,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

