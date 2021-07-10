O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $625,804.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.