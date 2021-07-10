O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,189 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acme United were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acme United alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

In other Acme United news, Director Susan H. Murphy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $272,530.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,305,900.00. Insiders sold 70,964 shares of company stock worth $3,105,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.