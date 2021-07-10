O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 352.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

