O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGB stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

