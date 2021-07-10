O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 243.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $102,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,766 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,114,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

