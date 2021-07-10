O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

