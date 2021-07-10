O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $16,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

