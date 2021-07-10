O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 1,877.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 75.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.72 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

