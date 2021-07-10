O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

MLM opened at $357.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

