Nyzo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91,542.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $91,542.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00115377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00162016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.19 or 1.00147301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.00943703 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.