Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,498 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,498 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $350,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.53. The company had a trading volume of 875,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.11 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.