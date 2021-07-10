Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 364,125 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 364,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $443,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

PXD stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

