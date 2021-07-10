Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $618,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $627.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $594.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.63 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

