Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $394.89 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of HCA Healthcare worth $394,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.79. The company had a trading volume of 912,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $219.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.