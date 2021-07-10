Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $370.84 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $370,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.