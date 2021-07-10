Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of Gilead Sciences worth $563,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. 6,419,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,134. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

