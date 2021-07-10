Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,951,631 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

