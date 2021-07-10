Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.34% of Novanta worth $62,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.