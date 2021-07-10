Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOVN. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NOVN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

