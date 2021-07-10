Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,878,986 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 247,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $113,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

