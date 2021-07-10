Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.47% of Extended Stay America worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Extended Stay America by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,081,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 244,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

