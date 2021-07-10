Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,303 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 56,973.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

