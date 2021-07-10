Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Simulations Plus worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

SLP stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

