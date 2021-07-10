Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 691,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 533,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.16 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $972.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.