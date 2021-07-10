Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in National HealthCare by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in National HealthCare by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

