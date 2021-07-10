Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $85,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $292.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

