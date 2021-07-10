Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $56,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

