Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,026,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.01% of Palomar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

PLMR stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,059. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.