Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.25% of Kansas City Southern worth $59,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $273.95 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

