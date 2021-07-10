Nordea Investment Management AB Has $93.85 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 272,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $93,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

