Nordea Investment Management AB Has $65.55 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1,812.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Southern were worth $65,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

