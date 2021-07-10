Nordea Investment Management AB Has $106.93 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 345,894 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $106,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 13.2% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 314,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $597,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 139,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 104.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,840,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 942,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $345,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

