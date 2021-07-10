Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.35 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

