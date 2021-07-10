Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 5,309,364 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309,364 shares during the quarter. iQIYI accounts for 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of iQIYI worth $183,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $31,833,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $20,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,091,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,353,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

