Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 21,674 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.23% of Perficient worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Perficient by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 238,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,181. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

