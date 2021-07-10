Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.23. 308,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $560.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.