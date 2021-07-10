Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,915,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

