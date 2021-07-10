Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $53.89 Million Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,568 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $53,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491 over the last three months. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 611,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,251. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

