Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $16.80 Million Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,590 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Rent-A-Center worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,455. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $66.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

