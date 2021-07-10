Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,480 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $28,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,192. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

