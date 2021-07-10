Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,099 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

MOS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,752. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.