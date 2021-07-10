Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 596 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Raymond James by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

