Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,732,000 after buying an additional 136,439 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $893,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

