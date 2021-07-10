Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

IIPR stock opened at $203.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

